'The other option is a no-deal Brexit'
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson says Theresa May's Brexit plan in a "compromise that works for Scotland".

It comes the day after Boris Johnson and David Davis quit the UK cabinet over the prime minister's Chequers proposals for the future relationship between the EU and UK.

  • 10 Jul 2018