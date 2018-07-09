Swimmer rescued in bid to cross the Minch
A man has been rescued as he tried to swim from the Western Isles to the mainland.

He was taken to hospital during the crossing, which saw another swimmer be the first to complete the swim.

Colleen Blair, 39, made it across the Minch in less than 19 hours on Sunday.

  • 09 Jul 2018