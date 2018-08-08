Media player
Science and stigma: the parents who lost sons to suicide
The parents of young men who died by suicide discuss mental health and what it is like to lose someone you love.
While the director of Scotland’s only dedicated suicidal behaviour research lab explains how science is guiding prevention strategies.
08 Aug 2018
