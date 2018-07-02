Annie Lennox becomes GCU chancellor
Annie Lennox installed as Chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University

Annie Lennox has been installed as chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University.

The singer-songwriter said she was "humbled and awed beyond measure" to be appointed to the ceremonial role.

During a special ceremony at the Glasgow campus, she pledged to further the university's mission to promote the common good.

The Aberdeen-born star of the Eurythmics is the first woman to take on the role.

