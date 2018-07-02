Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eels wriggle up waterfall after 5,000-mile trip
Young European eels have been filmed wriggling up a waterfall on the River Ness’ upper system in the Highlands.
Known as elvers, the juveniles arrive in UK rivers after migrating 3,107 miles (5,000 km) from the Sargasso Sea near the Bahamas, where the animals spawn and lay eggs.
Ocean currents help to carry the larvae to Europe, growing on the journey into tiny glass eels.
In European rivers the eels can grow to up to a metre long, before later migrating back to the Sargasso Sea.
The Ness system involves the largest river catchment in the north Highlands.
The River Ness enters the sea at Inverness.
02 Jul 2018
