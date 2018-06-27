"We're about to get deported"
Teenage brothers Areeb and Somer Hameed are facing deportation back to Pakistan.

They moved to Glasgow in 2012 with their parents after their father Maqsood received threats from Islamic extremists because he and his family are Christian.

The Home Office says the family can no longer appeal for asylum here.

Reporter & Producer: Rahil Sheikh, BBC Asian Network

Filmed By: Nick Sheridan, BBC Scotland

  • 27 Jun 2018