Dogs attack hundreds of postal workers

Royal Mail has said more than 200 postal workers were injured by dogs in Scotland last year.
Alan Quinn is a postman who was mauled by a German Shepherd in Paisley.
He told BBC Scotland the psychological impact of the attack will never leave him.
25 Jun 2018
