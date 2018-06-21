Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I wish I could unsend that text, but I can't'
MSP Mark Mcdonald says he has to deal with the consequences of having sent an inappropriate text to a woman.
He now faces being suspended from Holyrood for a month after he was found guilty of sexual harassment.
Mr Mcdonald told the BBC he wanted to "prove to people" that his actions were "not the sum total of who I am as an individual".
-
21 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window