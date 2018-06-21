'I wish I could unsend that text'
MSP Mark Mcdonald says he has to deal with the consequences of having sent an inappropriate text to a woman.

He now faces being suspended from Holyrood for a month after he was found guilty of sexual harassment.

Mr Mcdonald told the BBC he wanted to "prove to people" that his actions were "not the sum total of who I am as an individual".

