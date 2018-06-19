Art school will be 'saved in some form'
Glasgow School of Art boss says building will be saved 'in some form'

The director of The Glasgow School of Art, Tom Inns, said the fire-ravaged Mackintosh building could be saved "in some form".

He told the BBC: "This building is not beyond saving - absolutely. It will be saved in some form."

