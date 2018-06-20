Media player
'Home is made of many simple things'
How ordinary things can make all the difference to people escaping persecution and danger.
Award-winning exhibition Museum Without a Home is made up of items donated to refugees and is in Scotland for the first time.
The exhibition is running at Glasgow City Chambers for the rest of the week.
20 Jun 2018
