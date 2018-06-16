Sturgeon: Glasgow fire is heartbreaking
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicola Sturgeon: Glasgow fire is heartbreaking

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the blaze that devastated Glasgow School of Art is "heartbreaking".

She praised the work of emergency services for preventing any loss of life.

She said assessments into the structural safety of the historic Mackintosh Building are ongoing.

  • 16 Jun 2018