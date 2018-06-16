Footage of blaze at Glasgow School of Art
City 'in shock' over Glasgow School of Art fire

People have expressed their disbelief after Glasgow School of Art was ravaged by another fire, four years after part of the building was destroyed by a fire.

The famous Mackintosh building had been undergoing a multi-million pound restoration project.

The latest blaze spread to nearby buildings, including the O2 ABC music venue.

