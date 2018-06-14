Media player
SNP seeking to 'frustrate UK government business'
The SNP leader at Westminster has said the party will seek to "frustrate" the UK government's business over Brexit.
It comes after the party expressed anger over the lack of time given for Scottish MPs to debate the EU Withdrawal Bill's impact on devolution.
Ian Blackford MP told BBC Scotland's political correspondent Nick Eardley that a line has been crossed.
14 Jun 2018
