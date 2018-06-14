Media player
Fire strikes Glasgow tower block
Firefighters are tackling a fire in a tower block in central Glasgow.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were called to the block at Commercial Court in the Gorbals just before 08:00 on Thursday.
14 Jun 2018
