'I chose to have the menopause at 22'
Katy Johnston is 22 and suffers from endometriosis.
The condition was so bad she couldn't leave the house and felt there was no-one to speak to.
Now she's going through menopause at 22 as part of her treatment to try and alleviate her condition.
14 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window