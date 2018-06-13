Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK government put pressure on opposition not to vote, says Labour's Murray
After the vote on the Brexit bill in the House of Commons, Good Morning Scotland spoke to the Labour MP Ian Murray.
-
13 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-44467989/uk-government-put-pressure-on-opposition-not-to-vote-says-labour-s-murrayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window