Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SNP's Ian Blackford says Brexit vote a 'democratic outrage'
SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford spoke to Good Morning Scotland about the controversial passage of the Brexit bill through the Commons.
-
13 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-44467987/snp-s-ian-blackford-says-brexit-vote-a-democratic-outrageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window