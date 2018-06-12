Ponsati lawyers could call ex Spanish ministers

Video

Lawyers for former Catalan education minister Clara Ponsati are considering whether to call ex Spanish government ministers to court as part of her battle against extradition.

Aamer Anwar, made a statement following a procedural hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and said the legal team could cite former ministers from Mariano Rajoy's recently-ousted administration as witnesses when the full hearing gets under way in Scotland later this year.

Ms Ponsati, a St Andrews University academic, has said the charges against her are politically motivated.

She is facing charges of rebellion with violence, which could see her spend 30 years in jail over her role in Catalonia's controversial independence referendum last year.