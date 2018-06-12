Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swans waddle along busy road in rush hour
This family of swans was spotted on the A90 in the north east of Scotland, oblivious to the rush-hour hold-up they were causing.
They were heading north near Cortes in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning.
Jamie Hagen, who took the footage, said: "It was very funny."
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window