Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I climbed this sea stack for my mum'
An eight-year-old boy has become the youngest person to climb the Old Man of Hoy.
Edward Mills took on the challenge in aid of a cancer charity after his mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.
He described his ascent of the 450ft (140m) column of rock as "quite scary".
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window