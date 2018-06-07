Welcome to the 'Death Cafe'

Video

When a loved one dies, it can be difficult to talk about it.

In Glasgow, there is a 'death cafe' where people can go and discuss issues around bereavement and funeral costs in a relaxed setting.

The basic cost of a burial in Scotland has risen on average by 75% since 2010, BBC Scotland research has revealed.

A recent Citizens Advice Scotland review said that of the 55,000 funerals taking place in Scotland each year 10% of families struggled to pay the bill.