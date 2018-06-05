'Funeral debt is stressful'

Media player
'Funeral debt causes stress'
For Gordon the costs of laying his mother to rest has left him in debt.
He has been speaking to BBC Scotland following research which found that the basic cost of a burial in Scotland has risen on average by 75% since 2010.
05 Jun 2018
