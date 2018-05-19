Media player
Village of Markle marks the big day
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is cause for celebration in the Scottish village of Markle.
The village is home to just 70 residents and has no shop - but became a hive of activity as locals enjoyed its association with its namesake.
