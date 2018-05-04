Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World War One Otranto disaster descendants meet on Islay
Two World War One naval disasters have been commemorated on Islay.
US troopships SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto sank, within eight months of each other, in 1918.
Donald and John McPhee rescued survivors from the Otranto as they washed onto the beach.
Great-granddaughter Morvern met Mark Jabbusch, the grandson of US soldier David Roberts, who survived the disaster and was rescued by the brothers.
Mark says the image of the brothers' using a shepherd's crook to in the daring rescue will stay with him forever.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-44006823/world-war-one-otranto-disaster-descendants-meet-on-islayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window