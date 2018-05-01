Rape trial testimony 'very intimidating'
'Giving evidence at my rape trial was very intimidating'

Cathryn Coutts was raped in Edinburgh's Greyfriars kirkyard in November 2009 but it took years to get a DNA match and identify her attacker.

The case came to court last summer, almost eight years after the night of the attack.

Cathryn says that after so long it felt like a "memory test" and that waiting in court was like "hell".

  • 01 May 2018