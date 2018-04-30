Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'He started going blue so we had to give CPR'
Alec Brown saved his baby son's life using recently-acquired CPR skills.
He put his skills into action when his eight-month-old son Ruaridh stopped breathing.
Now, he's urging others to learn first aid.
-
30 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window