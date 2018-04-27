TSB customer 'angry' with computer problems
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

TSB customer 'angry' at computer problems

TSB customers in Scotland have expressed anger that they still can't access their money, nearly a week after a major computer failure.

Businesses have been struggling to make sure staff get paid this month.

TSB has brought in experts from IBM to try to solve the crisis - but customers continue to face difficulties.

Kamelia Kalinova, a 24-year-old supermarket worker who lives in Glasgow, is one angry customer.

The computer failure came as she was in the middle of moving house.

  • 27 Apr 2018