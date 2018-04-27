Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
TSB customer 'angry' at computer problems
TSB customers in Scotland have expressed anger that they still can't access their money, nearly a week after a major computer failure.
Businesses have been struggling to make sure staff get paid this month.
TSB has brought in experts from IBM to try to solve the crisis - but customers continue to face difficulties.
Kamelia Kalinova, a 24-year-old supermarket worker who lives in Glasgow, is one angry customer.
The computer failure came as she was in the middle of moving house.
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window