Iron Man backs Scot's Muddy Puddle Challenge
Video

Iron Man backs Aaron Hunter's Muddy Puddle Challenge

Iron Man and Avengers star Robert Downey Jnr issues "muddy puddle challenge" to his fans in support of a terminally-ill Scottish boy.

The Hollywood actor posted a video of himself wearing a "See You Jimmy" wig and jumping in a muddy puddle.

Downey Jnr then introduces Aaron Hunter, from West Dunbartonshire.

The eight-year-old started the challenge to raise awareness of his rare illness called ROHHAD, for which there is no cure.

  • 30 Mar 2018