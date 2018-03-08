Media player
'More than vandalism, we need safety'
A group of school pupils have taken to YouTube to send a message to vandals who attacked their school.
The children from Darnley Primary in Glasgow stress their sense of community after the school was targeted for the second time in two months.
08 Mar 2018
