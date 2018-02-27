Media player
The moment our interview with Karen Gillan came to a crashing halt
We had a little camera fail during our interview with former Dr Who star Karen Gillan as she promoted her new movie.
Karen was being interviewed by BBC Scotland's Art Correspondent Pauline McLean about her new movie The Party's Just Beginning when a GoPro camera crashed to the floor, giving everyone a little fright.
27 Feb 2018
