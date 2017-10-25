Media player
Woman is only passenger on holiday flight
A woman who paid just £46 for a flight to Crete has spoken of her amazement at being the only passenger on board.
Karon Grieve, from Dunlop in Ayrshire, described her Jet2 flight from Glasgow to the Greek island - which normally carries 189 passengers - as "surreal".
She spoke to the BBC's Simon McCoy about her experience.
25 Oct 2017
