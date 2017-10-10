New play on Scotland's first LGBT bookshop

Video

The story of Scotland's first LGBT bookshop, which began life in the cloakrooom of an Edinburgh nightclub, is now being celebrated in a new play.

Booksellers ran a stall from the Fire Island nightclub before setting up the Lavender Menace shop.

A new play 'Love Song to Lavender Menace' will reveal this largely unknown story in a Scotland-wide tour.

The two people who set up the stall have been reminiscing about the role of the bookstore and its place in Scotland's social history.

Producer - Graham Fraser