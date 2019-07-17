Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Margaret Fleming's carers spoke in 2017 about her disappearance
Eddie Cairney and Avril Jones spoke to the BBC in 2017 about Margaret Fleming.
Mr Cairney said she ran away when police came to the house in October 2016. He insisted they had seen her and spoken to her since.
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-41542884/margaret-fleming-s-carers-spoke-in-2017-about-her-disappearanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window