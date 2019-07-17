Margaret Fleming's carers speak for first time
Margaret Fleming's carers spoke in 2017 about her disappearance

Eddie Cairney and Avril Jones spoke to the BBC in 2017 about Margaret Fleming.

Mr Cairney said she ran away when police came to the house in October 2016. He insisted they had seen her and spoken to her since.

