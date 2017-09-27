Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Don't ban tackling in rugby, says player paralysed in game
Tackling and scrums should be banned in school-age rugby - that's the call from a public health expert who has researched injuries in the sport. But one player left paralysed by a tackle disagrees.
Ciaran Pryce injured his neck while making a tackle when he was 15.
After Professor Allyson Pollock from Newcastle University urged the UK's chief medical officers to remove contact from the school game, Ciaran spoke to BBC Scotland's John Beattie about the issue.
-
27 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-41416982/don-t-ban-tackling-in-rugby-says-player-paralysed-in-gameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window