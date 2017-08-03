Media player
Aquaphobe Paula: 'I'll swim around Britain'
Paula McGuire was once too afraid of the water to walk down the steps into the shallow end of a pool.
Now she is to embark on a challenge to become the first person to swim round the coast of mainland Britain.
The 36-year-old, from the east end of Glasgow, describes herself as a recovering aquaphobe who suffered with social anxiety and mental health issues.
