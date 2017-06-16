Injured climber rescued from Cairngorms
A climber has been rescued after falling almost 10m (33ft) at Ptarmigan Ridge in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew airlifted the man from a ledge, several hundred feet above the valley floor, on Thursday.

The injured man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

