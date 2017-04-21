Green light for drug driving tests

Media player
Scotland to introduce drug-driving limits in 2019
The Scottish government has confirmed that drug-driving limits and roadside testing will be introduced in Scotland in 2019.
Steps have already been taken to reduce the drink drive limit and Justice Secretary Michael Matheson told BBC Scotland he wanted those measures to bed in before introducing drug testing.
Currently in Scotland, it is illegal to drive if impaired by drugs, whether they are prescription or illegal substances.
Under the changes, there would be specific limits for certain drugs and a zero tolerance approach to others as BBC Scotland correspondent Lucy Adams reports.
21 Apr 2017
