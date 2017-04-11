Scottish Greens launch election manifesto
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scottish Greens launch manifesto for local council elections

The Scottish Green Party has launched its manifesto for the local council elections in May.

Candidates gathered in Glasgow with the leadership saying this will be their biggest ever council campaign.

Party co-convener Patrick Harvie has promised to put power back in voters' hands.

  • 11 Apr 2017