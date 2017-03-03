Story of the people of 'the shows' told

Media player
New exhibition tells the story of the people behind 'the shows'
The shows have been part of Scottish culture for hundreds of years.
Little is known about the people who have been bringing the fairground rides and attractions to towns around the country for decades.
A new exhibition at Glasgow's Riverside Museum aims to tell the story of the people behind the shows.
BBC Scotland's arts correspondent Pauline McLean reports from 'A Fair Life'.
03 Mar 2017
