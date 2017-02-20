Could Glasgow host UK's first spaceport?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could Glasgow Prestwick airport host UK's first spaceport?
Could the UK be going where it has never been before? Detailed plans to create the country's first spaceports are set to be unveiled.
They could see commercial satellites being launched within three years, and even lead to the start of space tourism.
John Maguire reports.
-
20 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-39025200/could-glasgow-prestwick-airport-host-uk-s-first-spaceportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window