Woman tells of distressing dog attack

A woman who was mauled by a Japanese Akita has called for tighter controls on dogs.

Sylvia Baillie needed stitches on the left side of her face following the attack in July.

Owners Leanne McHugh and Patrick Maher have been jailed and banned from keeping dogs for 20 years.

Mrs Baillie told BBC Scotland she wants to see the animals kept on a lead at all times.

Warning: The report contains distressing scenes