Woman tells of distressing dog attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dangerous dog: 'Grabbed me from my ear to my jaw'
A woman who was mauled by a Japanese Akita has called for tighter controls on dogs.
Sylvia Baillie needed stitches on the left side of her face following the attack in July.
Owners Leanne McHugh and Patrick Maher have been jailed and banned from keeping dogs for 20 years.
Mrs Baillie told BBC Scotland she wants to see the animals kept on a lead at all times.
Warning: The report contains distressing scenes
-
10 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window