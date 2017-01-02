Sport Scotland chief: 'We're in a good place'
The majority of Scotland's publicly-funded elite athletes come from middle class backgrounds, a BBC Scotland investigation has revealed.
Sport Scotland's chief executive Stewart Harris said spending was in a "good place", with 95% of the sports budget being spent in schools and communities.
He added: "We're working to try and get in every sport a pathway which goes from school to community to performance if they have the talent and ambition, if they want to go there."