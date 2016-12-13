Islanders fear post-Brexit funding gap

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Western Isles fear post-Brexit funding gap
Political leaders in the Western Isles say they have "little confidence" that money received from the European Union will be replaced by Westminster or Holyrood after Brexit.
New research shows at least £90m has been channelled to projects in the Outer Hebrides over the past 25 years.
Local people say that money has been vital to support their economy.
BBC Scotland's rural affairs correspondent Kevin Keane reports from Harris.
-
13 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window