Islanders fear post-Brexit funding gap
Video

Political leaders in the Western Isles say they have "little confidence" that money received from the European Union will be replaced by Westminster or Holyrood after Brexit.

New research shows at least £90m has been channelled to projects in the Outer Hebrides over the past 25 years.

Local people say that money has been vital to support their economy.

BBC Scotland's rural affairs correspondent Kevin Keane reports from Harris.

  • 13 Dec 2016