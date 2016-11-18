Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mystery of Aberdeen 'jelly patch' solved
The mysterious appearance of a large patch of wobbly ground at an Aberdeen park appears to have been solved.
An area of Hazlehead Park has become so waterlogged it has taken on a jelly-like consistency.
Sport Aberdeen said an investigation revealed it had been caused by a burst water pipe.
Scottish Water has been informed and the area has been cordoned off as a precaution.
-
18 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window