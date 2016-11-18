Mystery of Aberdeen 'jelly patch' solved
The mysterious appearance of a large patch of wobbly ground at an Aberdeen park appears to have been solved.

An area of Hazlehead Park has become so waterlogged it has taken on a jelly-like consistency.

Sport Aberdeen said an investigation revealed it had been caused by a burst water pipe.

Scottish Water has been informed and the area has been cordoned off as a precaution.

