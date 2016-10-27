FM joins choir for Flower of Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon sings 'Flower of Scotland' with a children's choir

An African children's choir were joined by a special backing singer in the Scottish Parliament.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was seen singing along to Flower of Scotland during the lunchtime performance.

The Singing Children of Africa first visited Holyrood in June 2015.

The choir was formed in Kenya in 2006 and toured the UK to raise money for an orphanage.

  • 27 Oct 2016