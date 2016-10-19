Detentions after trafficking crackdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'At risk' teens found in human trafficking crackdown
Police officers say they have found a number of teenage children thought to be at risk during a crackdown on human trafficking in Scotland.
About 500 officers took part in the countrywide day of action.
A number of people have been detained as a result.
BBC Scotland's Andrew Anderson went out with a team in Fife.
-
19 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-37702616/at-risk-teens-found-in-human-trafficking-crackdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window