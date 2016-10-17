Rare white squirrels living in Edinburgh
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Family of rare white squirrels living in Edinburgh

Grey squirrels are one of the most common woodland animals. Their cousins, the red squirrel are much rarer.

But have you ever seen a squirrel that's completely white?

Well a family of them has moved into a garden in a suburb of Edinburgh.

Cameron Buttle reports.

  • 17 Oct 2016