Mixed response for PM's Brexit date

Theresa May has announced that the process to trigger Brexit will begin by the end of March 2017.

The prime minister told the Conservative Party conference that control of immigration will be a priority during negotiations with the EU.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, has said the news has brought "welcome clarity".

Mike Russell, Scotland's Brexit minister, has warned the Scottish Parliament might block Theresa May's Great Repeal Bill, the legislation that will remove the European Communities Act 1972 from statute books, thereby starting the UK's exit from the EU.

BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent Nick Eardley reports from Birmingham.