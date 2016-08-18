Changes on menu at children's hospital
Children's hospital tries new meal delivery system

Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital has been pioneering a new way of delivering meals to young patients.

Children can choose what they want for lunch and dinner from a new deli cart instead of having to order their meals in advance.

Staff have also been encouraging them to eat their meals as a 'family unit' with other patients.

BBC Scotland's Rachel Massie has been hearing feedback from those involved on whether the new scheme has been a success.

