Changes on menu at children's hospital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children's hospital tries new meal delivery system
Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital has been pioneering a new way of delivering meals to young patients.
Children can choose what they want for lunch and dinner from a new deli cart instead of having to order their meals in advance.
Staff have also been encouraging them to eat their meals as a 'family unit' with other patients.
BBC Scotland's Rachel Massie has been hearing feedback from those involved on whether the new scheme has been a success.
-
18 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-37118944/children-s-hospital-tries-new-meal-delivery-systemRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window