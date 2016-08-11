Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baltimore police report: 'It's ugly and brutal and painful'
Police in Baltimore have been accused of routinely discriminating against black people and of using excessive force in an official report.
Brandon Scott is an African American who was born and raised in Baltimore and is now a councillor at Baltimore City Hall.
He told The World Tonight that as "ugly and brutal and painful" as the report is, Baltimore citizens have to "own it" in order to correct it.
-
11 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-37048163/baltimore-police-report-it-s-ugly-and-brutal-and-painfulRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window