Baltimore police report: 'It's ugly and brutal and painful'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baltimore police report: 'It's ugly and brutal and painful'

Police in Baltimore have been accused of routinely discriminating against black people and of using excessive force in an official report.

Brandon Scott is an African American who was born and raised in Baltimore and is now a councillor at Baltimore City Hall.

He told The World Tonight that as "ugly and brutal and painful" as the report is, Baltimore citizens have to "own it" in order to correct it.

  • 11 Aug 2016
Go to next video: Officer cleared over Freddie Gray death